SAN ANTONIO — South San ISD

South San ISD called an emergency board meeting Friday where the Board of Trustees unanimously passed a resolution that allows the district to pay all of its employees during the COVID-19 emergency closure.

The decision allows the district to continue to make wage payments to all regular employees-- "contractual and non-contractual, salaried and non-salaried, full or part-time during the period of the emergency closing."

NEISD

All hourly and salaried employees of North East Independent School District will continue to be compensated during the COVID-19 closure, according to a spokesperson for the district.

Today, the NEISD Board of Trustees approved a resolution that will allow the District to pay all employees during the current emergency closures. This will include teachers, bus drivers, custodians, and more.

Some employees are currently working from home due to social distancing recommendations because of the coronavirus pandemic.

NEISD schools are currently closed through April 3.