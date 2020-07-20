NEISD announces its free and reduced lunch program

NEISD says the following criteria will be used to determine a child’s eligibility for free or reduced-price meal benefits.

SAN ANTONIO — North East Independent School District says they are providing free and reduced-price meals for children served under the income eligibility guidelines when the semester begins.

Starting Tuesday, NEISD says they will begin distributing notices to the households of the children in the district about eligibility benefits and any actions households need to take to apply for these benefits.

Applications also are available at the School Nutrition Office on 3623 Highpoint Stree or online at School Cafe's website.

The following criteria will be used to determine a child’s eligibility for free or reduced-price meal benefits:

Income

1. Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels

Categorical or Automatic Eligibility

2. Household receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR)

Program Participant

3. Child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster.

4. Child’s enrollment in Head Start or Even Start

Those individuals filling out the application will need to provide the following information:

1. Names of all household members

2. Amount, frequency and source of current income for each household member

3. Last four digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application or, if the adult does not have a social security number, check the box for “No Social Security number”

4. Signature of an adult household member attesting that the information provided is correct