Need your kid to virtually learn somewhere else? There's a place for that.

SAN ANTONIO — As school districts continue to wrestle with the execution of in-person learning for the upcoming semester, parents are wrestling with the idea of another semester without it.

"There's kind of been a back-and-forth on what they are going to be doing the first three weeks (with) remote learning," Paula Naranjo said. "You have working parents that need other options for their children."

One of those other options is in the form of Naranjo 's childcare center. Kids R Kids Learning Academy in New Braunfels is now enrolling kindergarden- through fifth-grade-aged children needing a space to virtually attend class.

The tuition would include a number of services, including small-group social distancing, help with school work and daily coronavirus screenings.

"They'll still have time to socialize, which is very important at that age," Naranjo said. "So still being able to offer the traditional aspects of school, but doing it virtually."

Naranjo isn't alone. Multiple Kids R Kids locations in San Antonio are offering the same full-day option, as well as extended hours for before and after school.

"We felt like it was a really good option for us to be able to be supportive of our local community," Naranjo added.