The San Antonio Botanical Gardens are using Legos this weekend to connect people with nature.

Saturday is the grand opening of an interactive experience that the whole family can enjoy.

“Nature Connects” features art with Lego bricks. The 38 acres of breathtaking natural scenery at the botanical gardens will feature astonishing Lego masterpieces that have to be seen to be believed.

“The artist says he took anywhere from 20-40,000 pieces per sculpture, so about half a million total Lego bricks for the Nature Connects exhibit,” said Connie Swann, the director of marketing for the San Antonio Botanical Gardens.

The Brooklyn-based artist named Sean Kinney claims to be a professional kid. You can see his work on display until the end of the year, December 31.

© 2018 KENS