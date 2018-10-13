SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother says that school staff is to blame for a severe injury to her daughter's private area.

Ashley asked us to leave her last name out of the story. She says that on September 21, she got a call from a staff member at Ed Cody Elementary School. She was told that her daughter was involved in an accident. When she got to school, she said that her 8-year-old daughter's private area was bleeding.

"She could barely walk or talk. You could tell she was in a lot of pain," she recalled.

She took her to a hospital, where her daughter went into surgery.

“She had a laceration in her private area and it was due to something that happened at the playground,” she said. “I was thinking, ‘What is this going to do to her? What is this going to do to her in the future? Is it going to affect her to have children? Is this going to affect her mentally?’" she recalled.

She said that initially, the school staff told her the injury was caused by a tether ball pole, but her daughter said she got hurt after playing on a stand next to the school's wall. Over the weekend, Ashley went back to the school and took pictures of the stand. The pole on the stand had a sharp and twisted piece on it.

Northside ISD spokesman Barry Perez says that school staff was not trying to intentionally deceive the mother.

"We take seriously any injury to a student in our care. This incident was reported to both NISD Police and Risk Management. The injury sustained was the result of an unfortunate accident that took place while the student was at recess," Perez said. "The injury involved a volleyball stand located outside and adjacent to a campus wall. The campus has relocated the volleyball stands. We are working with the parent to address their concerns and to ensure that an accident of this nature does not happen again."

But Ashley said that this injury should have never happened in the first place. She feels that the school didn't take the situation seriously. On September 26, Ashley said that she went to the school to talk to the nurse. She said that there was no incident report written about the injury.

"I was very upset that after they already knew my daughter was in the hospital, it had been several days, a weekend had passed, the way she went about it, nonchalantly, like, I can draw one up. They have us do it on paper now. Excuse after excuse from the school," Ashley described.

Perez said that the nurse's first priority is to make sure the injury is addressed and then a report is done. He confirmed that the report was completed.

Ashley said that she is considering taking legal action. She says her daughter has undergone two surgeries due to complications. She says a doctor has recommended her daughter get counseling.

“Accidents are like falling off the swing or monkey bars because they're meant to play on,” she said. “The fact that it happened at school is the hardest part for me, because your kids are supposed to be safe at school. The way the school handled it, they were sorry but very insensitive. No one visited her at the hospital, no one from school. Nobody.”

