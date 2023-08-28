More than 100,000 students in Northside ISD head back to classroom

San Antonio's largest district is now under the new leadership of superintendent Dr. John Craft.

SAN ANTONIO — More than 100,000 students will begin their first day of school this morning as Northside ISD starts the new school year.

San Antonio's largest district is now under the new leadership of superintendent Dr. John Craft.

Kens 5’s Mike Jimenez joins us live from Reed Elementary, a brand new school opening Monday, to let us know what students and staff can expect this year.

Superintendent Craft says it will be a team effort from staff, student and parents coming together to meet these goals and make this a successful school year.

Dr. Craft says one of the biggest goals is making sure staff as well as students are safe and secure—this year they’ve implemented a standard response protocol with improved communication.

He also wants to focus on academic achievement and be successful both in the classroom and in extracurricuar activities.

“Performance that exceeds where we were just a couple of years ago when we were coming of the pandemic and so there's going to be a conservative effort to make sure we are raising all bars,” said John Craft, Superintendent Northside ISD.

Dr. Craft says they also want to take care of staff—he adds they recognize the challenges they faced with staffing and they want to retain high quality teachers, as well as making sure the mental health and well being of staff and students is a top priority.

Now Craft says they want parents to pay attention and encourages parents to stay in tune and become involved as active participants in their child education.

