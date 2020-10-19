More students returning to in-class learning amid low coronavirus numbers reported by North East ISD

While maintaining health and safety protocols, district officials are confident in providing students a smooth transition yet staying vigilant.

SAN ANTONIO — North East Independent School District is on track to welcome an additional 4,000 students on Monday on top of the more than 24,000 students currently active in traditional in-classroom learning.

This comes as the number of coronavirus cases in Bexar County continues to fluctuate yet the risk level remains low, according to San Antonio Metro Health.

“We definitely look at the numbers and what’s happening around Bexar County but what we really focused on are our numbers Northeast ISD. We have had the majority of our students that planned to come back already back for a couple of weeks now,” said Aubrey Mika Chancellor, executive director of communications for NEISD.

District officials are confident there will be a smooth transition but will stay vigilant to ensure the health and safety of students and staff.

According to NEISD's website, there are 6 in-person students and 4 employees who have the coronavirus for the week of 10/5-110/11.

“The number of COVID cases that we have had equals .1 percent of our students and so we know that our safety protocols are working,” Mika Chancellor said.

One of NEISD’s more recent surveys revealed 65 percent of parents preferred their children continue with virtual learning through the remainder of the school year. But there are other parents who are comfortable with sending their kids back to school in light of the low coronavirus numbers.

“It’s really good for him to be back in school. I’m really glad that they are letting them come back now,” said Amy Bollwinkel, a mother of three.

Bollwinkel noted the virtual learning experience didn’t suit her first-grade son. She admits she has little concern surrounding the coronavirus infecting her family.