SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note - the above video was originally published August 22.

A Bradley Middle School student was arrested Thursday after bringing a gun onto the school's campus, according to a letter from the school's principal.

The letter sent to students' parents and guardians details how students alerted staff to the gun's presence on campus. According to Principal Brenda Cerroni, students told members of the front office staff that another student may have a weapon on campus around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Office staff alerted administration, who removed the student from his class. Campus administrators found a gun inside the student's pockets; North East Police Department secured the gun and arrested the student.

Principal Cerroni says the student "will face serious disciplinary consequences" and praised the students who came forward.

RELATED: Student found with gun at John F. Kennedy High School

RELATED: Eight NEISD students face expulsion after confiscated vapes test positive for THC

Read the full letter below:

Dear Bradley Parents or Guardians,

As you know, maintaining safety and security on our campus is our highest priority. To help dispel any inaccurate information, this letter is to inform you of an incident that we handled on campus today.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., front office staff was alerted by several students that another student may have a weapon on campus. The office staff immediately notified administration, who identified the student and went directly to his classroom. The student in question was removed from class and was found with a gun in his pocket. The gun was secured by the North East Police Department (NEPD). The student was arrested and will face serious disciplinary consequences.

We applaud the students who came forward and alerted the school. We are treating this situation with the seriousness it deserves, and we will not tolerate any inappropriate items at our school. Please take a moment to talk with your child about the importance of talking to an adult or reporting anything they believe is inappropriate.

We must all work together parents, staff and community to provide a safe environment. If you have questions, you can contact the school at 210-356-2600.

Sincerely,

Brenda Cerroni

Principal