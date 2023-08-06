North Texas substitute teacher indicted after allegedly allowing students to fight inside classroom

Video obtained by WFAA shows her telling students not to record the fights and to guard the door. Students could be seen throwing punches at each other.

MESQUITE, Texas — A now-fired substitute teacher at a North Texas school district has been indicted by a Dallas County grand jury after she was caught on video encouraging students to fight inside a classroom at a middle school.

Natally Garcia, 24, was arrested in April and has been indicted on four charges of endangering a child for the incident at Kimbrough Middle School.

Garcia had been employed at the Mesquite Independent School District since March 6, according to the district. The district said the incident happened on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

A mother of a student inside the classroom at the time told WFAA that her 13-year-old daughter recorded the incident.

The video showed Garcia telling students not to record the fights and to guard the door. In the video, students could be seen throwing punches at each other.

Garcia had only been employed with the district for a month prior to the arrest.