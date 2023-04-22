'We're running out of room' | Small school district west of SA growing faster than most in Texas

Rising enrollment in Medina Valley ISD isn't slowing down any time soon, which is why district leaders are proposing a bond to fund a new school and more.

SAN ANTONIO — A school district just west of San Antonio is growing quicker than nearly every other district in the state.

Rising enrollment in Medina Valley ISD isn't slowing down.

KENS 5 learned more about plans for the future, starting with Bond 2023.

"The reason behind all this is our student population," said Dr. Scott Caloss, Superintendent of Medina Valley ISD.

Caloss says within the last year, 1,000 more students enrolled in the district.

"We're running out of room for as far as where we can put those kids," he told us.

Next fall, Medina Valley ISD's Silo Elementary School will open.

The critical need now, Caloss said, is a new high school.

"Our high school is right at capacity, student capacity," he said. "So that is our biggest need."

Medina Valley ISD covers roughly 300 square miles. The neighborhoods that are growing the quickest within the district are located west of 1604 on both sides of Hwy 90.

"They're literally adding around 1,500 to 1,800 single family homes per year," said Bob Templeton, the Vice President of School District Segment for Zonda Education.

Zonda is the nation's leading research provider for new home construction. They track 90% of single family construction across the United States. Right now, there are 56 active subdivisions within Medina Valley ISD.

"The San Antonio region, when we look at the regions of Texas, it's very attractive because of its job growth, the affordability, it's pretty," said Templeton. "As the access improves with improved roadways, then we just see that growth continuing to move to places like Castroville and Medina Valley."

After Templeton's research, he projects the district's rapid growth will continue for the next 25 years.

If these projections hold true, to keep up with skyrocketing enrollment, Medina Valley ISD will need to build a new elementary campus every two to three years, a new middle school every six years and a new high school every ten years.

The district has five elementary schools, two middle schools and one high school as of the 2022-2023 school year.

Currently, Templeton says only about 15% of the district's land is built out.

"They can build houses a lot faster than school districts can build schools," he explained. "That's a little bit of a challenge because the growth tends to just be a wave that can feel a little overwhelming."

If approved, the $376 million in Bond 2023 will pay for:

A second high school

Safety enhancements, like keycard entries at all campuses and upgrades to security cameras

Traffic improvements

New facilities for the agriculture and ROTC programs

Additional land

With Bond 2023, taxpayers can expect a rate increase of 2.8 cents.

Election Day is May 6. Early voting begins Monday, April 24. Medina Valley ISD community members can browse voting locations in Medina County and Bexar County here.