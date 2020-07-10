Medical director for local school district resigns after criticism of posts that downplayed dangers of COVID-19 for children

Dr. Erin Wright resigned just two days after her appointment as parents raised concerns that she was not taking coronavirus seriously.

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — The medical director for Comal Independent School District resigned just two days after her appointment after criticism of her social media posts that do.

On Friday, Dr. Erin Wright was named the new medical consultant for Comal ISD. But come Sunday, the doctor of more than 13-years backed out. Some Comal ISD parents, like Amy Parks, are glad Dr. Wright resigned.

"I thank her for it," Parks said. "As a medical professional she wasn't taking COVID very serious."

Parks and other parents raised concerns regarding social media posts from Wright's Facebook account. In regards to coronavirus, Wright wrote that she doesn't believe in prolonged mask wearing for children. In one post citing an article, she said it is suspected children are not asymptomatic carriers, but rather don't contract COVID.

Parks said these false statements are alarming.

"I did 20 years as a combat medic and I think we should always think of the patient first," she said. "And like I said you just don't want to cause any further harm to anyone else."

Parks and other parents claim other posts made by the doctor were racist. Some featured memes of Vice-Presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Dr. Wright says this is a campaign to discredit her professionalism. Over the weekend, she released a statement:

Over the past 24 hours, anonymous individuals on social media have instigated a campaign to discredit my professionalism by taking out of context past commentary I have made that reflect my personal and political beliefs. I make no apologies for being a conservative, and my personal viewpoints do not negate my ability to do my job as a physician nor as a mother. Nothing I have posted publicly gives any individual the ability to know me or judge me as a person. Those who do know me can and will attest to my character and abilities to perform my job.

Unfortunately, my personal beliefs are being used unfairly to discredit the administration and staff of Comal ISD. As such, I have made the decision to withdraw as Comal ISD's Medical Director and want to thank the district for giving me the opportunity to serve in this capacity.

CISD make it clear to KENS 5 that Dr. Wright was not an employee of the school district, but a consultant. The district went on to say this is not a new position, and that they're searching for a replacement.

The school district released the below statement: