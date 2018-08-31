An excited bunch of northeast-side students claimed the title of “Manu Math Nerds” while using Manu Ginobili’s legacy to learn math on Manu Ginobili Day.

“This activity is about finding out which students can shoot better than the others and compare them to Manu Ginobili's one-point percentage,” said Yummy Yulfo, a teacher at the Harmony School of Innovation. “So what they're doing is, they're going to shoot from a certain distance in the classroom. They're going to try their best to make as many hoops as they can in one minute. Once they do that, we find the fraction of shots made verses shots tried and everything, and then they turn that fraction into a decimal and turn that decimal into a percentage.”

Check out KENS 5 digital reporter Jon Coker as he tried to get in on the fun and see if he’s shot percentage could match the kids at the Harmony School of Innovation.

