SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio has some new national champions. James Madison High School students in the the FFA program returned to the Alamo City this weekend, with some gold medals in tow.

Students arrived home Sunday evening from the national convention in Indianapolis, greeted with proud parents and staff from Madison High.

Out of the about 10 students who went, a group of six placed first, beating out 37 other teams. They took home gold in their category of "Agricultural Issues Forum," in which they presented on the pros and cons of a single-use plastic ban in San Antonio.

Senior Anna Hepp and Taylor Thomas said it was a different topic that is local to the city.

"Since San Antonio is such an urban area, we don't have traditional agriculture like they would elsewhere," Hepp said. "We don't have livestock or crops, so our agriculture is our economy and all our tourism."

"It really makes you see that you are determined and motivated what it can really get you if you work hard," Thomas added.

"I wouldn't have asked for a better group of people to do it with," Hepp said. "I don't think we could have done it if it wasn't all of us together."

The students also credit their agriscience teacher, Tyler Price.

"This isn't a contest that you can throw together," he said. "You've got to not only present their topic and present your side, but the big thing that I think that really shined with this group was their ability to answer questions on the topic and show their knowledge and show that they have done their research. "

The students who call themselves the "Plastic Peeps" worked on their award-winning presentation for over a year.