MacArthur HS student awarded inaugural Gary DeLaune scholarship

Jordan Jackson becomes the first recipient of a scholarship honoring longtime KENS 5 journalist Gary DeLaune.

SAN ANTONIO — The legacy of longtime KENS 5 journalist Gary DeLaune is living on with the formation of a scholarship in his name.

Jordan Jackson, a senior at MacArthur High School, is the inaugural recipient of the Gary DeLaune Memorial Journalism NEISD Scholarship.

Jackson is an outstanding journalism student and accomplished photographer who has worked on the school yearbook and newspaper staffs. He will be attending St. Edward's University this fall.

Recipients of the $1,000 scholarship must be graduating seniors who are enrolled in the North East Independent School District's CTE/Journalism program.

DeLaune, who passed away last year at 88, spent six decades working in television and radio, covering everything from Dallas Cowboys games to San Antonio high school sports. DeLaune spent 28 years of his career on air with KENS 5.

Earlier in his career, DeLaune covered the assassination of John. F. Kennedy for KLIF radio in Dallas, becoming the first reporter anywhere to go on air with the news of the shooting.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.