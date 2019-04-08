LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton Police confirmed they are investigating a claim that a teacher's aide abused a non-verbal special needs student this past spring.

Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins said the abuse claim was reported in March. He said the person who reported it said a teacher's aide abused a disabled student at Lumberton Primary School.

Police did not specify what happened between the two. Chief Sullins said this is an open investigation.

Lumberton ISD said the district is cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.

"Lumberton ISD takes seriously any allegation of abuse or mistreatment of students," Superintendent Gerald Chandler said in a statement. "The district is aware of the recent allegation and is cooperating with law enforcement during their investigation."

A Child Protective Services spokesperson said CPS has investigated and sent their findings to the Texas Education Agency. TEA confirmed that there is an investigation into this claim.

