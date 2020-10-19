LGBTQ organizations 'disheartened' with SAISD’s guidance on National Coming Out Day

SAISD school board will be updated Monday night on a calendar that recognizes National Coming Out Day and other LGBTQ observances.

SAN ANTONIO — Ahead of National Coming Out Day, San Antonio ISD issued guidance to their principals after several asked how to celebrate the, then, upcoming event.

In the email – sent on October 1 -- provided to KENS 5, SAISD asked the principals to, “Please do not: post on social media, organize events or create lessons for students during the day, distribute related swag/promotional items, host a team meeting on the topic.”

National Coming Out Day is celebrated as a sign of support for equality for those who identify as LGBTQIA on October 11. The day, now in its 32nd year, also marks the anniversary of the first National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights.

The guidance issued drew the criticism of local LGBTQIA organizations and activists like Robert Salcido, executive director for the Pride Center San Antonio. “We had a couple of folks reach out to us from SAISD to include parents and staff about the guidance that they received in regard to National Coming Out Day. When I learned of it, I was quite surprised considering that SAISD has inclusive language in their policies. And, from my experience, and from my knowledge of their past experiences, they’ve been inclusive. And, so, for them to kind of change course and send out this guidance, that was for them not to celebrate National Coming Out Day, it was quite surprising and disheartening,” said Salcido.

“While we support all of our SAISD family member, this is not a district-approved public celebration,” the ISD’s email explained, and that “a calendar of district-approved celebration months/days, which includes Pride Month in June,” would be finalized by October 15.

The guidance recommended that principals “allow all staff who inquire to wear attire of their choosing. E.g. on campus asked if their teachers could wear rainbow colors,” and “verbally acknowledge staff members one-on-one.”

Salcido pointed out that “It was specifically about having conversations or interactions with other staff members, but never spoke of the students. When it did speak of the students, it was about not having curriculum that was set up for it, or specific conversations, that are around it. I mean, we all know that creating supportive and affirming environments, especially in our schools, is going to help our students thrive, especially our LGBTQ+ plus students.”

When asked for comment, SAISD said that they “completely support the LGBTQIA community,” and that a calendar that includes National Coming Out Day – and other LGBTQIA holiday observances – would be updated during a presentation for the board Monday, October 19. A vote will be pending.

The measure is on the agenda for Monday’s board of trustees meeting, but does not include language to directly identify LGBTQIA+ holidays or curriculum. It is listed as “Update on the SAISD Racial Equity Plan”.