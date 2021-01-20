'America is a lesson worth teaching' | Students of color in San Antonio classroom inspired by historic inauguration

Student Layla Naseer said watching Kamala Harris become the first female Vice-President as a woman of color was inspiring.

SAN ANTONIO — The seventh-grade social studies and civics class at San Antonio Preparatory School is not shy about expressing their opinion to Elaine Arrendondo.

As a teacher, Arrendondo remains neutral in the classroom but is opening to helping her class understand what's happening in the world.

"I teach nothing but students of color," she said. "Understanding their experience is very important to me."

Open communication with her class frequently leads to conversations on race, comfort level around other ethnicities, and parts of the citizenry behaving in ways modern history is unaccustomed.

An insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 created more conversation and a thirst for knowledge from students at the new charter school.

Arrendondo did not stray from the subject matter. Instead, she walked her students through the constitutional process.

"I teach with intentionality," she said.

Wednesday, the lesson continued with worksheets, historical context, instructional video, and viewing the presidential inauguration in its entirety.

"Teach kids the importance of voting. Teach kids the traditions that happen as Americans," she said. "Compare and contrast the presidential inauguration and as we move forward. And, why this is so important to them."

Helping them understand history as it unfolds---even the contentious parts is a challenge. Arrendondo also sees it as part of SA Prep's commitment.

As a feed from the inauguration, students and the teacher said it was diverse.

Student Layla Naseer said watching Kamala Harris become the first female Vice-President as a woman of color was inspiring.

"That you can do it," she said. "That you can be the first one to be anything."

Sammy Ricardo believes his youngster sister will be inspired too. After 48 men who served as the Vice-President, number 49 is a woman.

"I think that's good because, you know, it used to be very bad for them," Ricardo said.

Janarvious Brown recalled the lessons his class learned on the first president, George Washington. He also knows the challenging transition from former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden.

"It's going to be a great new year," he said. "A new day for Joe Biden."

Arrendondo wants her class to remember the female representation at the historical 2021 inauguration.