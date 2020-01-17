SAN ANTONIO — There is a city-wide open house taking place for parents to learn about all the school options for their children.

The event is taking place between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday at the schools seen below.

"We are excited to invite parents to visit their top school choices (traditional public, private, and public charters). We all know each student is different, let's work together to find the best school for your child," the website says.

You can visit as many schools as you like, then stop by the DoSeum on Broadway if you have any questions.

The group "Family Empowered" will be there to help you with resources and information about all school choices.

You can also sign up for a free "Apply SA" application there.

The deadline to apply for schools is Monday, Feb. 10.

For more information, click here.

