Two districts West of San Antonio have announced a delayed start to school Monday following a weekend of heavy rain.

Utopia ISD will be delayed by two hours and start at 10 AM Monday morning, according to Utopia Independent School District Superintendent Jessica Milam.

Leakey ISD also announced a weather delay Sunday evening "out of an over abundance of caution," Superintendent Chris Yeschke wrote in a statement. The district will have a one hour delay, and buses will also run one hour later than normal.

