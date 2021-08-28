Leakey ISD to halt classes until Sept. 7, due to delta variant

The district said there isn't enough teachers or subs to provide instruction to students.

SAN ANTONIO — Following in Medina ISD's footsteps, Leakey ISD administrators said they "will be canceling normal instructional activities" through Sept. 7, citing the ongoing struggle against the COVID-19 delta variant's spread.

In a letter posted on its website Saturday night, the district said it no longer has the adequate number of staff or substitutes to educate students at its campus. Extracurricular activities will continue so long as there is "adequate personnel to manage them safely."