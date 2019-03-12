LA VERNIA, Texas — A teacher has been fired from La Vernia Junior High School for inappropriate texting with a student, the district said.

La Vernia is about 30 miles east of San Antonio.

The La Vernia School District sent out a letter to parents Monday. The school district said they immediately removed junior high school teacher Joseph McIntosh. McIntosh was also a coach.



He has been prohibited from having any contact with students or staff, and cannot enter any district facilities.

They say local law enforcement is actively investigating the situation.

This comes after the district's superintendent left his position amid allegations that he inappropriately touched a cheerleader during a football game in August.

