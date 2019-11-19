LA VERNIA, Texas — A local superintendent who was accused of inappropriately touching a cheerleader is now resigning.

Dr. Trent Lovette announced he is retiring from La Vernia ISD for medical reasons. His resignation is effective December 20.

Lovette went on a medical leave of absence a month ago after police started investigating him. A student accused him of touching her inappropriately on the sidelines of a football game in August.

A Family Protective Services investigation cleared Lovette, but that probe was separate from the police investigation.

Dr. Toni Riester-Wood was named the interim superintendent. She had been serving as the associate superintendent for academic services.

The district released the following statement Monday night:

Dr. Trent Lovette has announced his medically prescribed retirement from service as an educator in the State of Texas and has submitted his resignation as Superintendent of Schools for the La Vernia Independent School District effective December 20, 2019. This will allow Dr. Lovette the ability to attend to his continuing health care as required by law pursuant to the provisions of the Family Medical Leave Act.

The Board and Dr. Lovette wish to acknowledge and recognize the teachers, principals, administrators, staff, students, parents and patrons who have all contributed to the District’s success. We are thankful for your support and look forward to the bright future of La Vernia ISD.