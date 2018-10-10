October is National Bullying Prevention Month. It's a time when schools all over the country canvas their classrooms with creative themes to drive out negative culture and to welcome good vibes.

Jordan Middle School in Northside ISD hosted KENS 5 for Day 2 of what they call Heroes Week. Students and faculty joined together to promote kindness on campus and in the community.

This year, they brought back their popular "Random Acts of Kindness Challenge," and implemented a new superhero sticky board. Coaches Undrae Briggs and Mark Manfull came up with the idea to hang a poster with kind acts written on sticky notes. Throughout the day, students were encouraged to grab a note and to perform the suggested act of kindness toward one of their peers or even toward a member of the faculty.

"Here at Jordan Middle School, we pride ourselves with building a culture of care, so Heroes Week is an extension of what's already happening," Principal Anabel Romero said.

Principal Romero explained that this challenge is more of a celebration of the culture already established in the school than anything else. Crediting her staff and students, Principal Romero went on to smile on the extraordinary people who come together to make events like Heroes Week possible every year.

Ryanne Barecky, an eighth-grade counselor, detailed the rundown for the week, including each theme students would follow to promote the powerful message of anti-bullying leading into the final pep rally at the end of the week.

To learn more about Jordan Middle School, you can visit their official website here or interact with the school on social media:

Twitter: @JordanNISD

Facebook: JordanNISD

© 2018 KENS