Some fear new Katy ISD gender policy proposal may harm students

"As a queer student, in Katy ISD I can definitely see how policies like these have impacted us, and policies like these make us feel unsafe, like we’re unwelcomed."

Example video title will go here for this video

KATY, Texas — A four-page document outlining a newly proposed gender policy for Katy ISD is being met with fear from those opposing it.

"As a queer student, in Katy ISD I can definitely see how policies like these have impacted us, and policies like these make us feel unsafe, like we’re unwelcomed," Katy ISD sophomore Grace Ding said.

The policy, introduced last week as a draft would prohibit a number of things involving LGBTQ+ youth, including banning transgender students from using a restroom of their choice, teachers would be required to report students using different pronouns or names to their parents, and teachers would only be allowed to use pronouns that match a student’s gender at birth unless a parent or guardian sends in written permission.

Hayden Cohen is a leader with the organization Students Engaged in Advancing Texas.

"I fear for the ones who won’t have that parental support, maybe they got that support from their teachers, from their administrators in the past from schools and now their teachers and administrators will be forced to out them," Cohen said.

Katy ISD alumni Cameron Samuels fears the policy may tarnish the district’s reputation.

"Katy ISD is taking a turn in a wrong direction because the recently elected board members were elected on political issues, they aren’t focused on student outcomes and student success," Samuels said.

They know lives depend on it.

"Katy ISD is a district that strives to be the legacy and to leave a legacy of compassion we have to support each and every student," Samuels said.

KHOU reached out to the district for comment and a spokesperson said: "We don't offer interviews until an item is approved. That should happen Monday since it's on the consent agenda."

That vote is expected to happen at Monday's public input meeting which starts at 5 p.m.

To sign up to speak, you must send an email to publicrecords@katyisd.org by 2 p.m. Monday with your name and specific topic of discussion. Please also include your mailing address, designate whether you reside in Katy ISD and if you have children in Katy ISD Schools.