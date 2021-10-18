Judson Rockets making football head coaching change

In the statement, JISD thanks Williams for for the work and service he put in at JHS but said they decided to 'move in another direction with the program.'

SAN ANTONIO — Judson High School has released their now former head coach Rodney Williams, according to a statement from JISD.

Coach Joel Call was named as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

The following is the statement from JISD.

Judson ISD extends its sincere gratitude for the work and service that Coach Rodney Williams has done for the student athletes and football program at Judson HS as the head football coach. Although it was a difficult decision, the District has chosen to move in a different direction regarding the program. Coach Joel Call has been named as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. A search for a new head football coach will commence in the off-season.