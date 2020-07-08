Judson ISD moves start of school year back six days to August 24

The district's board of trustees approved the measure Thursday evening amid the ongoing pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — Students within the Judson ISD system will head back to school almost a week later than expected this month, due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Officials with the south Texas school district say the decision to push the start of the year to August 24 was approved by the Judson ISD Board of Trustees Thursday evening. Previously, the start date for the semester was August 18.

According to the district, employees were able to provide their input over the summer as it pertains to options for the 2020-2021 calendar, and "a significant majority" supported the modified start date. The only major change of note for the fall calendar was changing the Columbus Day holiday to an Election Day holiday on Nov. 3.

As of the end of July, the district said it planned to offer both virtual and in-person instruction for students.