Judson ISD salutes bus drivers on first day of school year

The district says it has about 88 bus routes, so the drivers will be very busy this school year.

LIVE OAK, Texas — Eight more school districts in our area are kicking off the new year on Wednesday. In Judson ISD, the district is saluting its bus drivers as they head out on their routes for the first day.

Sarah Duran is at the district’s bus barn where drivers are gathered for the big send off.

Jusdon is actually starting the year with more bus drivers. The district says they only has five bus driver vacancies, which is a big improvement from last year.

Judson ISD has about 88 different bus routes and it’s safe to say these drivers will be very busy.

This year the district will be serving 8,000 kids with transportation. That’s about a third of students enrolled in Judson ISD.

The district says they are ready. Drivers have been training over the summer to get students to and from school safely.

The big “wave” off is an event the district does to celebrate its drivers on the first day of school. As buses make their way out this morning, the district is asking other drivers to be mindful on the road.

Remember you must stop for a school bus when its flashing red lights or its stop sign is extended.

