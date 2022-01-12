Judson ISD names interim superintendent: Dr. Milton Fields

Back in November, Superintendent Jeanette Ball resigned to the surprise of many parents.

SAN ANTONIO — Judson Independent School District has named an interim superintendent.

Dr. Milton Fields has taken the position after a special board meeting was held on Thursday. Fields served as the Deputy Superintendent of Student Support Services. He is a Judson High School alum and an Air Force Veteran.

The district's press release says the board has began discussing the search for a new superintendent. It says they will seek input from the staff, students and community.

"Led by Fields, the team will work hard to ensure a smooth transition as the Judson community navigates this change," the press release reads.

Back in November, Superintendent Jeanette Ball resigned to the surprise of many parents. It's still not clear why this took place.

