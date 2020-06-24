Judson ISD cancels in-person graduation ceremonies, citing amended local orders

SAN ANTONIO — High school seniors within the Judson ISD system who were preparing to put a cap on their journeys in the coming weeks won't be walking across the stage anymore.
The school district, with encompasses six high schools, announced that Class of 2020 graduation ceremonies previously scheduled to take place June 29 through July 1 have been cancelled.
The district cites local leaders' revised emergency orders banning outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people, which was announced Tuesday evening by Mayor Ron Nirenberg amid an ongoing novel coronavirus spike in the community. The ceremonies were set to take place at the open-air D.W. Rutledge Stadium.
The district says it doesn't have plans to re-scheduled traditional graduation ceremonies for a later date, and is instead embarking on "arrangements to deliver the diplomas and the covers to students."
