Judson ISD selects lone finalist for superintendent position

Dr. Milton Fields III has been an educator for more than 20 years, including 16 years in the district.

SAN ANTONIO — Judson Independent School District says it has found the right man to lead the district.

On Thursday night, the school board named Dr. Milton Fields III as the lone finalist for superintendent.

He's held numerous jobs within the district, most notably serving as the interim superintendent this school year.

The U.S. Air Force veteran takes over for Dr. Jeanette Ball, who abruptly resigned last November.