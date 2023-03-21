Employee resigns after Jourdanton ISD discovers transcript errors, launches investigation

Two school employees began fixing the errors themselves, violating directives from administrators.

JOURDANTON, Texas — A Jourdanton ISD staff member has resigned and the contract of another is expected not to be renewed after the district discovered errors in school transcripts, jeopardizing the graduation plans of an unknown number of students.

JISD Superintendent Tracy Canter announced the news in a letter addressed to district families Tuesday, and subsequently shared online by the district. In it, Canter says JISD hired a third-party investigator to review the extent of the errors and determine "next steps with the district's legal counsel."

It's unknown when the district found out about the errors, but Canter says they formulated a plan that allowed affected students "to graduate as planned."

Two unidentified school employees were responsible for the issues, according to the district. Canter wrote they were directed to work with the district "to determine appropriate next steps" but instead set out to fix the transcript errors, violating that order.

They were placed on administrative leave as a result, and one of the employees has since resigned. Canter says district trustees voted Monday night "to propose the nonrenewal of the other employee."

It's unclear if the duo acted out of intentional negligence or if the errors were accidental. It's also unknown at which school the errors were discovered.

Canter says more updates will be provided by administrators "as appropriate."

