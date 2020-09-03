SAN ANTONIO — These kids are having fun!

From practice to tournament Saturday, the IPlay series from San Antonio Sports is working wonders.

"As you can see they are volleyball and like loving it! A little bit!," said Head Coach Kelly Anderson.

Currently in 58 elementary schools around San Antonio, the program offers five sports: volleyball, basketball, soccer, track and tennis. Let’s play!

"I’m already kinda good at soccer. I really like track, which is running. I really wanna learn more about volleyball. I wanna learn how to play tennis and basketball," said IPlay kiddo Martin.

"It has helped me by making lots of new friends, and enjoying lots of different sports," added Destinee.

The after school program keeps kiddos in safe hands while parents finish work days, and that is scoring big.

"I get out of work at 5:30pm and they are here and taken care of, and fed their snack, and they are doing homework," said Maria Lozano. "They are taking care of everything. Educational, physically, mentally, and all that good stuff. My favorite part is they get to do homework and I don’t have to do it at home with them."

"Very tired in the evenings, that is the best part. And they wanna do really well in school work," said Rosalinda Torres.

"In order to participate in the IPlay program students have to keep their grades up, come to school in order to come to practice, and they also have to have good behavior, and all of those things have motivated kids, not just during the after school program, but during the whole school day," said San Antonio Sports rep Mandy Adkins.

And with a focus on team and the life skills that sports can teach, everybody wins.

"It’s about giving back, right? It is about people helping people. That is powerful stuff," said Anderson.

"I would recommend it to everybody. If I could get in there I would do it, too’, added Torres.

"We wanna see them make good strides toward becoming good citizens making good choices in school and in life," Kelly said.

"No matter if we win or lose," the team chanted. "Good sportsmanship is what we choose!"

