International college students could face deportation with ICE restrictions announced this week

University of the Incarnate Word officials say they're ready to everything possible to keep these students on campus.

SAN ANTONIO — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced this week that international students must be taking a partial course load of in-person classes in the fall.

If not, they could be deported.

ICE modified the temporary exemptions for non-immigrant students attending U.S. universities, including a stipulation that international students must take at least a partial course load of in-person classes. The only option to remain in the country if they can’t is to transfer to another university that offers in-person courses.

“I know a lot of folks were concerned when they saw that, if this didn’t happen or if the school went online, the students might be deported,” said Glenn James, vice provost at University of the Incarnate Word.

James said UIW enrolls between 350 and 400 international students each year, from up to 100 different countries.

He said these restrictions are similar to the policy already in place for college students on a visa, where students were given 10 days to return home if they were only taking online classes.

“The purpose of the visa is so they can be here and share the culture and interact with everyone," James said. "So, those rules in themselves are not really that big a dramatic change for us."

After the coronavirus pandemic forced universities across the nation to hold classes online, James said ICE loosened some restriction. But a UIW team had a plan in place to support their international students.

“They arranged for in-person sessions that entire week and added up the contact hours for all of those individual 350 students. And they met their visa requirements and then traveled safely home,” James said. “So even if Homeland Security had not given that leniency, our students were cared for and they knew it, and had that confidence before they returned home. It was brilliant work.”

James said in the upcoming months, UIW will do all it can to make the needed modifications to keep their valued, international students on campus.

“It's essential to have those students with us, so that we can really engage in a real way both to learn about them, but to learn about ourselves,” he said. “Having these international students with us teaches our community so much, and with the leadership of our founding congregation, that really highlights the dignity of the person. Our students are learning to think about the dignity of everyone and all the cultures.”

He said UIW leadership will be reviewing the plan for the upcoming year on Thursday and will release more information at the end of the week.