Interim South San ISD superintendent hopes to put "distraction" of hot mic conversation behind

Henry Yzaguirre, appointed as interim superintendent says his focus is on students after the school board suspended Dr. Marc Puig.

SAN ANTONIO — South San Antonio ISD’s superintendent is on leave after a hot mic conversation became public. Now an interim superintendent is at the helm and hopes to put his focus back on students

Henry Yzaguirre, a product of South San Antonio ISD, is now its superintendent. Yzaguirre, who recently served at Southside ISD as executive director of operations is returning for his third stint of working with the district.

His message to parents and kids is he wants to provide the best services the schools can give.

“I know what these students need and what they deserve, and they deserve a fair shake, and we shouldn’t let the actions of adults take away from what they deserve, and that’s what we’re going to give them,” Yzaguirre told KENS 5.

On Monday—the school board of trustees suspended Dr. Marc Puig with pay after he and board president Ernesto Arrellano, Jr. were caught on a hot mic during a closed session in November. The two were discussing a maintenance consultant position during the open session.

According to the transcription Arrellano says, "You know what, I'm gonna step down, so that you can hire my brother..."

Dr. Puig responds "or get with a higher authority and then you can..."

Pieces of the conversation are inaudible, which is why the board also requested another transcription of the video to be made.

Board members said on Monday they were concerned it sounded like the two were making a deal behind closed doors.

Before a vote was taken, Dr. Puig said he and Arrellano had to address the “slanderous venom being hurled at us” because of that conversation.

“I stand behind exactly what I said during the live mic, it is nothing I would not have said publicly. It’s nothing that I wouldn’t have talked about or haven’t talked about with other trustees. And the reason I stand behind it is because context matters,” Dr. Puig said.

Puig also said dysfunction and dissension plagued the district, which has hired 7 superintendents since 2011.

Yzaguirre hopes to change that.

“A lot of comments were made about historically, South San, having some issues whether its with the school board or the superintendent or whatever it might be. But we tend to forget all the good things our students are doing,” Yzaguirre said.

Whether it's an interim or permanent role—he wants to make a difference.

“I have the full confidence of the board to work with me. I’m going to meet with them individually…We’re going to put those distractions aside and put our focus where it needs to be which is our students,” Yzaguirre said.

It’s unclear at what point the board would want to appoint a full-time superintendent.