INGRAM, Texas — Ingram ISD closed its elementary school on Tuesday after low attendance due to illness. In the week the school's been back open after the holidays, district officials noticed a few teachers and students were calling out sick. On Monday, there were more absences than usual, which led to the closure.

While the school is closed, cleaning crews will disinfect the building to stop the spread of germs. The school will remain closed on Wednesday so there's enough time to get the job done.

If all goes as planned, elementary classes will resume on Thursday. Superintendent Dr. Robert Templeton said they will continue to provide updates through the district's social media and local media outlets.

"Student health and safety is always our primary concern," Templeton said.

A couple of years ago, Ingram ISD had a district-wide shutdown for the same reason. This time around, the middle school and high school will remain open since they don't seem to be having any issues.

District officials wouldn't give an exact number of absences or any specifics as to what illnesses are going around.

Flu season is upon us and will last for a couple more months. For ways you can avoid getting sick, click here: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/actions-prevent-flu.htm.