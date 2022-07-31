Back to School Buying Guide: Here are some great ways that San Antonians can save

Example video title will go here for this video

Classes will be back in session before you know it. These tips will help you get ready!

The first day of school is coming up soon, and inflation is already squeezing budgets. Here are some tips and tricks can help you get the most mileage out of your money...

The tax-free weekend starts on Friday, August 5 and lasts until midnight on Sunday, August 7. Eligible items including school supplies , clothing, and shoes under $100 are tax-free. You can buy as many qualifying items as you want but each item must cost less than $100. That means a savings of $8 for every $100 you spend, but you can save even more by stacking discounts and sales.

“The store brand school supplies are going to be the best bang for your buck. Not only are they cheaper than brand names, but retailers have more power to offer sales on their own brands,” said Andrea Woroch , a smart saving expert. “They know if they can offer really deeply discounted merchandise, like I’ve seen five-cent notebooks from Staples and Office Depot, they know that’s going to attract people in the store. As long as you avoid buying other items at full price, that’s the best way to save on your basics.”

“The very first step for good back-to-school shopping is evaluating what you already have and it sounds so basic, but you probably don’t remember what’s even in your kid’s backpack at this point,” said Trae Bodge, the smart shopping expert of True Trae . “You want to go through it and see what’s usable and make a list based on what you need and what the school is asking you to get.”

Before you begin shopping, do this to save:

Plus, for parents, all diapers both cloth and disposable are tax-free as well.

Also, note that all uniforms, not just for school, but for working adults such as firefighters, police officers, and postal workers, are tax-free.

Plus, do not spend your entire clothing budget before school starts advised Bodge. That is because there is likely to be a cool clothing trend your child will want later.

Wait until October to buy fall clothing. That is when it will go on sale.

“A lot of those summer clothing pieces can be worn for the first few weeks or months of school because it’s so warm, said Woroch. “Plus, you can layer them in winter so a dress could be layered with a long sleeve shirt and a pair of tights.”

Next, grab those clearance deals on summer clothing now. Here is a trick to making them last into the next season:

Buying used can save you a bundle. There are lots of local stores like Goodwill or online try Thred Up , Poshmark , Swap , or Swoondle . Often you can even find new clothes with the tags still attached.

Many students want to head back to school in style. Those new on-trend school clothes can definitely put a dent in parents’ budgets, but there are plenty of ways to save.

The tax is automatically taken off for you, so you do not need to do anything at check out either online or in-store.

“For example, if you purchased a pair of jeans online for $95 and there’s a $10 delivery or shipping and handling fee, that would be added to that item’s sale price and bring it up to $105, so it would not be eligible,” said Karen Hudgins with the Texas Comptrollers’ Office. “Please keep that in mind when you’re shopping online to just pay attention to the shipping and delivery charges because that will add to the product’s price and might put it over that tax-free threshold.”

The tax-free holiday applies to online shopping, too. Just be careful because shipping and delivery fees do count towards that $100 limit per item.

Chapter 5 : Electronics

The tax-free holiday does not apply to computers and electronics. Electronics can really take a bite of your back-to-school budget.

The best way to save is to buy refurbished electronics. You can save 30 to 60 percent. A lot of people are skeptical about buying refurbished electronics because they worry the item will break easily. Yet, there are ways to put your mind at rest.

First, shop at a reputable store like eBay, Amazon, and Best Buy. Even computer companies like Apple, Dell, and HP sell refurbished models.

Next, make sure the item is certified.

Finally, get a warranty.

“As long as it is certified and it comes from a reputable retailer that offers a warranty, you will have peace of mind knowing that this is going to be covered if any issues arise,” said Woroch. “They have been inspected and fixed to work and look like new.”

Wait until September to purchase new electronics, if you can.

“Later in the summer, you’ll see more sales on electronics, especially over Labor Day weekend,” said Bodge. “So timing can be really essential, especial when you’re buying something pricey like a laptop or phone.”

Older models will also be less expensive if you choose to buy a gadget brand-new.