SAN ANTONIO — IDEA Public Schools was awarded the Education Innovation and Research grant by the U.S. Department of Education

With the award, comes $4 million set to be disbursed over a 5-year project period.

The money will be used to help launch to 'Mathways to STEM Success' Program.

IDEA plans to utilize the funds over five years to scale an educative math curriculum and Advanced Placement (AP) Computer Science courses to all schools within IDEA's multi-state district, which includes 96 campuses in Texas and Louisiana.

