IDEA students protest school leadership amid teacher exodus

Students and parents say more than 10 teachers have left the IDEA Harvey E. Najim Campus this year.

SAN ANTONIO — High school students at the IDEA Harvey E. Najim campus left class Friday morning to protest for teachers from the school's lawn.

Joined by parents, the students said more than 10 teachers have left during the current school year—and they say school leadership is to blame.

The students held up signs in support of individual teachers. One said "Justice for Perez." Another said "Justice for Rubio," and yet another "Justice for Zepata."

Still more signs made demands for new leadership.

"We are protesting against our principal and want better leadership at our school and better organization," one 10th grader said. "Many of our teachers have quit this year, many of our favorite ones. Many of our current teachers are confused and hurt."

"(Our principal) is not organized," another 10th graders told KENS 5. "The procedures that she gives to the teachers are very confusing. We want better leadership and better appreciation for the students and the teachers."

Another student said teachers had been threatened with termination if they requested days off, adding communication with leadership was also an issue.

"(Principal) Ms. (Sherrell) Coleman needs to be more open. She needs to speak to us and she needs to hear us," an 11th grader said. "I'm not saying I want her to be terminated, but I want her to make some drastic changes. She has to show that she is listening."

KENS 5 also spoke to several mothers near that protest who echoed many of the same concerns.

"Since the beginning of the year we've had 10 teachers quit," said one mother, Denise. "They are just trying to figure out why. It is ruining their learning. They have to get new teachers and everything."

Denise said there has been a lot of turnover at the location.

"There is a new principal every year, and teachers just come and go. It's hard for students to get a good education if all the teachers are leaving for some reason."

The mother said she had reached out to the school's HR department but didn't get a response. She said IDEA charter schools' leadership did not, to her knowledge, have a school board or a forum where parents could meet and discuss concerns.

KENS 5 attempted to speak with Coleman, but was referred to a spokesperson on site. IDEA Public Schools also has an executive director in San Antonio, Angie Arismendi, but she would not speak to KENS 5 directly either.

The charter school did eventually release a statement:

"IDEA Public Schools supports the students’ right to peaceful protest. Currently, conversations between students and school leaders are ongoing to address concerns and steps will be taken to continue an open line of dialogue. We take student concerns seriously and will work in partnership to address each accordingly."

IDEA Public Schools would not answer most of the specific questions from KENS 5, but we did ask if the students who participated would face any repercussions for doing so.

Spokesperson Alicia Myers eventually told KENS 5 in an email that "the students who took part in today's peaceful protest will not face any repercussions."

Myers also said Arismendi is aware of the situation and stands behind the released statement.

