On Tuesday, the City of San Antonio celebrated its recognition as one of four winners of the 2018 Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Culture of Health Prize.

San Antonio was selected for approaching public health policy in unique ways and collecting and analyzing data effectively to determine what's working.

Some of San Antonio's work included citywide all-day pre-K, Haven for Hope, an equity office to help previously marginalized populations, response to individuals in crisis from mental health or substance use disorders, and collaboration with the San Antonio Police Department and the Restoration Center.

One of the programs lauded was an approach to decriminalizing teen truancy and instead offer teens and young adults resources to help them get back on track with school or work.

"As opposed to using the courts as an immediate, hammer them with a fine, or something like that we were able to go from about 30,000 criminal filings, to like, 40, " said San Antonio Municipal Court Presiding Judge John Bull.

There are plans to build upon the progress of that program.

"We're starting a re-engagement center, and that's for youth between the ages of 16 and 24 that have dropped out, they're not in school, and they're not working. And it’s to get them re-engaged with something,” Judge Bull said.

It's just one example of many programs that contributed to the success of public health in San Antonio so far; a mission, the city says, it plans to build on in years to come.

© 2018 KENS