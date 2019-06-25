HOUSTON — Many teachers in the Houston area will taking home bigger paychecks this upcoming school year.

This comes after Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3 into law earlier this month.

The bill injects more than $11.5 billion dollars into the public school system and gives teachers raises.

The governor’s goal when he signed this bill into law was to hire and retain the best teachers.

He said this is the first big pay raise for teachers in a long time.

According to the National Education Association, the average public school teacher made $60,477.

Teachers in New York made the most taking home $84,227 followed by California where teachers on average make $80,357 and Massachusetts with an average of $80,357.

On the low end, Oklahoma teachers make $46,300, in West Virginia they average $45,642 and Mississippi where teachers took home $44,926.

In Texas, the average teacher makes $53,334.

In Humble ISD, teachers, librarians, nurses and counselors will earn at least $4,000 more starting in the fall.

New teachers with the district will earn $56,700 plus the $1,400 stipend.

Also, Spring Branch ISD teachers will earn between 6 and 9 percent more during the 2019 – 2020 school year.

New teachers will make $57,000.

Katy ISD employees will receive a 6 percent raises.

Teachers will also have the chance to make an extra 2 percent from an attendance-based performance incentive.

Furthermore, Sheldon ISD Superintendent King Davis said their board approved one of the highest pay increases in the greater Houston and surrounding areas.

All teachers will receive at least a 10 percent raise.

All current teachers will receive a minimum pay raise of $6,000 under the new budget.

Teachers can expect a 10 to 15 percent salary increase.

Salaries for beginning teachers have increased from $53,000 to $58,500.

Teachers that have been working 20 or more years will get a 15 percent raise.

Alief ISD announced district wide raises for employees.

Starting teacher’s salaries will be $57,400 for the 2019 – 2020 school year.

Teachers with six or more years of experience will receive a 8.49 percent raise.

Teachers with less experience will get a 6.83 percent raise.

In Spring ISD, their board of trustees adopted a budget that will give teachers raises between 4 and 6 percent depending on experience.

When you break that down teachers with five or more years of experience will see about an extra $3,250 a year.

Teachers with less experience will pocket about $2,250.

When it comes to Houston ISD the board meets on Thursday.

Many are keeping a close eye to see if teachers will get the raises so many feel they deserve.