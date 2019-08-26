SAN ANTONIO — A coach at McDowell Middle School was "disciplined accordingly," after forcing student-athletes to bear crawl on the asphalt Friday afternoon, according to Hondo ISD superintendent Dr. A'Lann Truelock.

The students were performing bear crawls around 2:30 p.m. Friday when another coach came outside and stopped them. The student-athletes were doing the exercise for about five minutes.

Dr. Truelock told KENS 5 that letters were sent out about the incident, which she called a "bad thing."

The coach was reportedly "disciplined accordingly," per Dr. Truelock.

