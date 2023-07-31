Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, local leaders denounce HISD library changes

Mayor Turner has been critical of the district's plan to make libraries at some NES schools "team centers" and remove librarians.

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner isn't happy with Houston ISD's plan to turn libraries into "team centers" and he's called a news conference to speak against them.

HISD Superintendent Mike Miles intends to repurpose the libraries of at least 28 New Education System (NES) schools into the team centers, which he described as a "hub of differentiated instruction." Some will be used as discipline centers.

These team centers will not have a dedicated librarian. He said students who require additional support can "catch up" and have greater access to teachers and learning coaches.

"You cannot have a situation where you are closing libraries for some schools in certain neighborhoods and there are other libraries in other neighborhoods that are fully equipped," Turner said last week. "What the hell are you doing?"

The superintendent responded to the mayor in a letter Wednesday evening, inviting the mayor to see firsthand what he intends to do at these NES schools.

Miles released a statement Monday ahead of the news conference that said, "I'm aware of Mayor Turner's planned press event. I cannot and will not govern the state's largest school district by press conference or press release. The time for politics is over, and we will not be distracted by intentional misinformation.

"I will work with anyone who is serious about improving the learning and life outcomes of HISD students. I have extended an invitation to the Mayor to come see these schools in action and to learn more about the NES model, which is designed to provide the most support to Houston's most disadvantaged children.

"I extend the same invitation to other elected officials and community leaders so they can see for themselves the difference high quality instruction can make for our kids."