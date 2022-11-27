LIST: Houston school districts closed due to citywide boil water notice

The state's biggest school district canceled classes on Monday due to a citywide boil water notice that went into effect on Sunday.

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District canceled classes on Monday, due to a citywide boil water notice.

All HISD schools, offices and facilities will be closed for the day. But HISD isn't the only district closing.

Here are the Houston schools and school districts that are CLOSED on Monday:

Houston ISD

Aldine ISD

Spring Branch ISD

Southwest Schools

YES Prep

Varnett Public School

Other districts with some campuses in Houston have announced that they'll be OPEN on Monday

Ft. Bend ISD -- Schools will be open. The district says schools in the affected area will supply bottled water and meal services will be adjusted.

-- Schools will be open. The district says schools in the affected area will supply bottled water and meal services will be adjusted. Alief ISD -- Schools will be open. Schools in the affected areas will have bottled water supplied and hand sanitizer.

-- Schools will be open. Schools in the affected areas will have bottled water supplied and hand sanitizer. Katy ISD -- Schools will be open. The district says only one campus -- Wolfe Elementary -- is affected, and that school will follow all recommended guidance.

Schools will be open. The district says only one campus -- Wolfe Elementary -- is affected, and that school will follow all recommended guidance. Cy Fair ISD -- Schools will be open. Affected campuses will have bottled water and additional hand sanitizer

What to know about the boil water notice

The boil water notice is in effect for the entire city as well as for West University residents who live on Law Street.

The city said the water pressure at the East Water Purification Plant (2342 Federal Road) dropped below the state's required minimum of 20 psi during a power outage on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT IF YOUR HOME IS INCLUDED (The map has been unavailable at times. A map of the boil water notice affected area is below.)

As a result of the boil water notice, the public is advised to:

Don't drink the water without boiling it first

Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes

Let it cool before using

Those who don't have the ability to boil water are being advised to use bottled water for consumption. Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria that could be in the water.

Houston Water Director Yvonne Williams Forrest spoke to KHOU 11 News about the notice.

If you have questions, you can call 311 or email waterquality@houstontx.gov.