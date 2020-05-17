Here's how some SA businesses are throwing socially distant grad parties

"They have no graduation no prom and so people are trying to think of creative ways to just celebrate their achievement," the GM of an entertainment business said.

SAN ANTONIO — As this city slowly starts to reopen some businesses are doing so with a twist, including Tim Mcdiarmid's.

"I am just constantly working on how to pivot, how to pivot, what do we do?" she said via FaceTime on Sunday. All the pivots the owner of the Good Kind has done has left her with one big realization, her outdoor restaurant space is actually fitting for a pandemic.

"This is the perfect place to be and still feel safe and comfortable," Mcdiarmid said. "So I had a friend call me about renting the space for a grad party and I just ran with that."

Mcdiarmid is now offering socially distant graduation parties. A space to provide social distance for up to 20 people with seating and chairs and even a place to say hi to those who can't be at the party.

"We have this great circular driveway they can use for drivebys in order to honk and wave," she added. "We like to call it physically distant, socially connected."

That's where Cutting Edge Entertainment's Ron Peene could come in.

"You know we lost a lot of proms through May and there are all of these seniors and they have no graduation no prom and so people are trying to think of creative ways to just celebrate their achievement," Peene the general manager of the entertainment business said.

Peene told KENS 5 on Sunday they are now offering drive-by DJ's for any graduation parties or drive-by parades.