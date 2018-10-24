"Here comes the Munkey!"

Adams Elementary School participated in Red Ribbon Week by welcoming Higher Impact Entertainment, a national character development company that provides motivating and empowering presentations to young students. Company founder and CEO, Jerome Bartlett, says that the treat of each show is the unforgettable mascot, Funkey Munkey.

"It's really difficult to keep kids' attention with all the distractions from iPads, iPods, blueberries, blackberries, and Hallie Berrys," he said. "The presentations are interactive, and the kids are repeating up to 90 percent of what we're asking them to say, meaning the message is more likely to stick."

Each year, schools across the country participate in Red Ribbon Week, a week-long drug awareness initiative. Schools partner with character education organizations to bring youth development presentations to their campuses to champion the theme and cause of the week. Along with raising awareness about substance abuse, many schools seek to address other issues, including bullying, cyberbullying, and relationships.

Higher Impact Entertainment contributes their programs every year with hopes that the kids will begin to relay their message on to their peers. For more information about these character programs, you can visit the Higher Impact Entertainment website here. To learn more about Red Ribbon Week, you can visit their official website here.

