Here are the San Antonio universities delaying spring classes due to coronavirus concerns

As winter break comes to an end for many college students, university leaders are monitoring COVID numbers.

SAN ANTONIO — Our Lady of the Lake University is the latest institution to announce its reopening plans as other area schools are deciding the best way to welcome students back for the spring semester amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in the community.

Freshman Dailyn Mann, a mass communications major, is excited to return to OLLU after a relaxing winter break.

"I think that it's okay [to return] as long as we are taking the same precautions as last semester because I think [the school] handled it really well," said Mann.

Even though her university is enforcing masks on campus again for the spring semester, Mann is glad they didn't delay the start of school.

"I think at the end of the day, universities are going to do what they see best for their students," she said.

KENS 5 reached out to several local and state universities to confirm which schools are delaying due to the coronavirus or carrying on with their spring schedule:

-Trinity University is delaying classes until January 31.

-St. Mary's University is delaying classes until January 24.

-Our Lady of the Lake University is starting as scheduled on January 10.

-The University of Texas at San Antonio is starting as scheduled on January 18.

-Texas A&M University - San Antonio is starting as scheduled on January 10.

-University of the Incarnate Word is starting as scheduled on January 10.

-Texas State University is starting as scheduled on January 18, but moving classes online until January 30.

-Texas A&M University is continuing to monitor conditions.