Harlandale ISD teachers, staff getting raises

The starting teacher salary will increase to $55,500 and several other positions will see jumps in pay for stipends, too.

SAN ANTONIO — Teachers in Harlandale Independent School District are getting a boost in pay – thanks to a vote on Monday night. The board of trustees approved a salary and wages increase.

"Last night our Board of Trustees approved salary and wage increases for our staff. We are thankful for their support and recognition of the dedicated efforts by staff in support of our students. We also believe the increases will help us remain competitive while rewarding staff for their work that they perform in the District."

The percentage increase will be based on the current salary and years of service completed at the end of 2021:

1-10 years of service 3% increase

11-20 years of service 3.5% increase

21 years and above of service 4% increase

The starting teacher salary will increase to $55,500. The librarian stipend will also increase from $1,000 to $3,000.

Paraprofessionals and classified positions will also have their pay increased to no lower than $13 an hour. A general pay increase of 3% will then be based on new pay grade midpoint for 2021-2022.

There's also a "Teacher Attendance Incentive" that will reward teachers with $1,000 at the end of their contract for perfect attendance. There will be a $100 reduction for each day absent.

Career and Technology Education (CTE) teachers will see a big increase as well with their stipend going from $1,500 to $7,000.