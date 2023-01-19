Harlandale ISD exploring four-day workweek

A spokesperson said discussions of a shorter week for students and teachers are in the beginning stages, and no final decision has been made.

SAN ANTONIO — Leaders with the Harlandale Independent School District are weighing the possibility of shortening their instructional week to four days, and have asking districts parents for their input.

The potential change – which no San Antonio district has officially implemented – is being considered for the 2023-2024 calendar year, and would include schedule changes to continue meeting state requirements for instructional time, according to district spokesperson Mariana Vieyra.

The survey is seeking feedback from parents of all grade levels, K-12.

Vieyna says the new workweek is in the beginning stages and no final decision has been made yet. Harlandale ISD services San Antonio's south side.

Here's what the new school week could look like, according to the district

Calendar year: Under the proposed changes, the first day of school would begin Aug. 8 and the year would end on June 6. After Aug. 8, campuses would be closed on Mondays.

Hours: The proposal would add an extra 20 minutes to each schoolday, Tuesday through Friday. Here's a breakdown:

Elementary school would run from 7:35 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.

Middle school would run from 7:55 a.m. to 3:55 p.m.

High school would run from 8:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

After-school programs: Students in pre-K through fifth grade will have a place to stay on Mondays to attend the district's after-school programs. They would be monitored by adults and engaged in activities for the day.

