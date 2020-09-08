HAPPENING TODAY: Students can get refurbished laptops at a discount from Goodwill

Remote learning through the start of the school year has made computers/laptops/tablets a necessity for most students.

SAN ANTONIO — Whether your child will be attending class in-person or virtually, they'll likely need a computer or laptop for the start of the school year.

Goodwill San Antonio's Electronics Store, a licensed Microsoft Registered Refurbisher, will be offering families refurbished laptops at a 15% discount through August 10th.

The laptop inventory can be viewed by parents here.

Orders can be submitted to ElectronicStore@goodwillsa.org. An invoice will be sent on August 10 and customers will be required to pay for their order by 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11.

“Digital inclusion is paramount to empowering individuals to reach their fullest potential,” Angelika Kluna, Senior Electronics Program Manager for Goodwill San Antonio explained. “Now, more than ever, our mission is to responsibly refurbish electronic devices and put them back into the community in order for local residents and students to have access not only to the technology itself but to the opportunities technology provides..."