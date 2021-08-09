Great Hearts Charter School hears from parents regarding mask mandate

As of Wednesday evening, no decision has been made on whether masks will be mandatory on campus.

SAN ANTONIO — As the battle between the state and local governments continue over mask mandates, many schools are still deciding what to do. Great Hearts is the latest charter school system to hear from parents about whether children should be required to wear face coverings.

Dozens of parents signed up to speak at a board meeting Wednesday.

“Standing by truth, goodness and beauty and not getting into politics," One parent said. "Leave these decisions to the parents where they belong. Make masks optional.”

Many joined in person, but virtual commentary was also available.

“Until a vaccine is available, for our younger scholars, a mask mandate should be in place," a parent said over Zoom.

The charter school system says parents are pretty split on the topic of mask mandates.

Some are for the mandate. “We all need to be in school, and that means we have to wear a mask. Have at it...make my kid wear a mask," a woman said.

However, others were against it.

“You’re not responsible for their health. I am responsible for their health and their nutrition. You are not," a woman said with tears filling in her eyes.

Some parents just wanted to see some consistency.

“For you guys, the adults in the room, to not allow our children to be pawns on a chessboard. We are the adults and we need to act accordingly," a parent with a young daughter said.

As of Monday evening, there were 32 active cases of COVID-19 among students and faculty out of 4,928 students currently attending Great Hearts in San Antonio.

Great Hearts has been following the Bexar County health directive by strongly encouraging masks. But, the directive ends Friday, which means come time Monday, masks will be optional.

Sisters and students Grace and Angelina Gardner say they want masks to be optional.

"I felt that it was important for a student to speak since they’re the ones having to do the action," Angelina said. She said she referenced the Federalist Papers when addressing the board.

No matter how folks may feel about it, the young women say we all have a right to stand up for what we believe in, but, we can also be kind.

“Just don’t judge people based on their opinions,” Grace said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics states students and staff wear masks in schools for kids older than two, regardless of vaccination, with the goal of keeping campuses safe and open.

Additionally, COVID-19 cases among students and staff are at an all-time high, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As of Wednesday evening, no decision has been made on whether masks will be mandatory on Great Hearts campuses.